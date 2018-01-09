BJP Yuva Morcha president Anil arrested over suicide of 20-year-old woman in Bengaluru

BJP District Yuva Morcha President, Anil was arrested in connection with the suicide of a 20-year-old girl in Karnataka's Chikmagalur.

A 20-year-old woman hanged herself in Chikmagalur on January 6, blaming moral policing.

In her suicide note, she named five men, who harassed her and her mother by accusing the victim of roaming with a Muslim boy, thereby creating issues of love jihad.

One out of the five accused has been arrested while the other four are still absconding.

“On 6 January, a 20-year-old woman committed suicide. In her suicide note, she wrote that a group of five harassed her and her mother by alleging that she goes out with a Muslim boy. One person has been arrested,” said Superintendent of Police, Chikmagalur.

A case has been registered under 306 (Abetment to suicide) of the IPC. (ANI)

