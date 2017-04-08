BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa caught in Panneerselvam’s camera, giving money to voters: Video

Bengaluru/Karnataka, April 8: The Pannerselvam camp has released a video of the BJP Karnataka chief B S Yeddyurappa, giving money to the family of a deceased farmer. The Congress party has alleged that this is clear case of violation of model code of conduct of the by-polls.

