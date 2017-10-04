BJP’s Mahto should apologize, party should publicly chastise him: Demands Congress on Mahto’s ‘tana-tan’ terming

Raipur/ Chhattisgarh, October 4: BJP again lands in controversy as its Chhattisgarh leader and MP Banshilal Mahto allegedly described the state’s girls as ‘tana-tan’, which is a colloquial term that opposition parties termed as sexist.

An action has been demanded by the opposition parties against the 77-year-old Lok Sabha member.

A video goes viral in social media that purportedly show Mahto making the remarks during a wrestling competition at Korba on October 2.

#WATCH BJP MP Bansilal Mahto from Chhattisgarh’s Korba makes a remark on women, uses the term ‘Tana-tan’ for Korba women pic.twitter.com/7bBKZzlccn — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2017

Despite repeated attempts, Mahto and top BJP state leaders could not be reached for comment amid uproar over Mahto’s remarks.

Congress leader TS Singh Deo told that it was a disrespect for women and thus Mahto need to apologize for his comment. Deo added that legal action should be taken against Mahto.

Janata Congress Chhattisgarh vice-president Amit Jogi asserted that Mahto’s statement is unfortunate and it reflects the mindset of BJP.

Jogi said that their women’s wing has launched a campaign against Mahto. “He should apologize and his party should publicly chastise him,” said Jogi, “If not, we will be compelled to lodge a FIR against him and see that he is prosecuted for demeaning women.”