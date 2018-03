BJP’s Nominated Rajya Sabha member Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned from Parliment

New Delhi, July 18: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and nominated Rajya Sabha member Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned from the upper house of Parliament.

Sidhu’s resignation has been accepted by Rajya Sabha chairman Hamid Ansari.

Cricketer-turned-politician Sindhu was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in April this year.

Sidhu was MP from Amritsar from 2004 to 2014.