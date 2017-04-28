BJP’s Priyanka Singh Rawat says corrupt cop had misbehaved and she will skin him alive

NEW DELHI, April28:A parliamentarian of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh is on camera threatening to “skin a police officer alive”, allegedly because she did not like his attitude. Priyanka Singh Rawat, the MP from Barabanki, repeats the threat without remorse when asked to clarify.

“I will get all the malai out, khaal bhi khichwa lungi (I will get all the illegal wealth seized, will skin you alive),” Ms Rawat, 31, allegedly told police officer Gyananjay Singh on the phone, shouting at him for “misbehavior”.

She did not retract her words when reporters asked her about her alleged threat to Mr Singh, an Additional Superintendent of Police, at Barabanki, around 40 km from Lucknow.

“They have reaped enough under the previous government. Khaal utaar denge if they do not work properly,” she said to reporters.

The police officer, she said, had misbehaved and displayed poor attitude when she called him about a murder investigation he is supervising. During an argument on the phone, the officer allegedly told the MP – “I am the police, I know what I am doing”.

Naming the officer at her press conference, Ms Rawat warned, “We have Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the centre and Yogi Adityanath’s government in Uttar Pradesh. Only those who perform will stay in this district. If their conduct doesn’t improve, then we will take strict action and their record will be checked.”