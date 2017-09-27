BJP’s Sinha hits Centre of its economic policies, calls Jaitley ‘lucky finance minister’: P Chidambaram echoes

September 27: Criticising the Centre of its economic policies, veteran Bhartiya Janata Party leader Yashwant Sinha launched a full-blown attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on Wednesday. The same was repeated by former Finance Minister P Chidambaram who asserted, “no matter what Power does, ultimately Truth will prevail.”

Chidambaram, in a series of tweets, questioned if ‘power’ will admit the ‘truth’ about the sinking economy. He tweeted, “Instilling fear in the minds of the people is the name of the new game, says Yashwant Sinha.”

Yashwant Sinha, in an editorial, wrote that the Indian economy is in a mess. Followed by Sinha’s statement,  Chidambaram said, “I shall be failing in my national duty if I did not speak up even now against the mess the finance minister has made of the economy.”

Sinha, criticising Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, wrote how Jaitley was made the Finance Minister despite losing the Lok Sabha election from Amritsar. Sinha wrote, “One may recall that in similar circumstances Atal Bihari Vajpayee had refused to appoint Jaswant Singh and Pramod Mahajan, two of his closest colleagues in the party, to his cabinet in 1998.”

Sinha calls Jaitley a ‘lucky finance minister’. Sinha also claimed that the government had an unprecedented bonanza due to depressed global crude oil prices; but the opportunity was wasted. Taking potshots at Modi’s humble beginnings, the former finance minister in the BJP government asserted, “The prime minister claims that he has seen poverty from close quarters. His finance minister is working over-time to make sure that all Indians also see it from equally close quarters.”

