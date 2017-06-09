BJPs tweet alike: See how keen Shashi Tharoor proves it!

Shashi Tharoor
New Delhi, June 9: On Wednesday, a petrol bomb was allegedly thrown at BJP district committee office in Thiruvananthapuram according to ANI, news agency reports. No major damage or injuries were reported over the incident. BJP has called for a district-wide strike on Thursday.

As usual, many had shared the information in the social media across the country. But the keen eyes of the Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had found this peculiarity. He tweet reads – HilariousBJP strategy of fake accounts unmasked as multiple blondes express identical concern re attack on BJP offices inThiruvananthapuram!

