BJYM National President Ms Poonam Mahajan demands probe by SIT on all Kerala political murders

Thiruvananthapuram, May 26: Bharatiya Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National President Ms Poonam Mahajan MP, has demanded a probe by Special Investigation Team (SIT) into all the murders taken place in the country due to Left wing terrorism.

Talking to UNI, the woman firebrand leader of BJP’s youth wing said there should be a SIT probe into all the murders — including that of continuously happening in Kannur of Kerala — committed by Left-wing extremists.

“A large number of BJP and BJYM leaders were targetted by the Leftist elements for the last so many decades in the country.

The perpetrators of this anti-national act should be brought into light through the probe,” she added.

“The BJYM is with the people of Kerala in their fight against the Left terrorism as the pro-Left Government in the State is doing nothing to end the political murders,” she added