BJYM to train youth about BHIM app

Lucknow, Apr 10: Taking up the challenge to educate the youth about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s digital initiative, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) will train around 15 lakh youth about BHIM App in one week. The announcement to this effect was made by national general secretary of BJYM Saurabh Chaudhury, here today. He said the training programme has begun on April 8 and will continue till April 14. In this one week’s time the party will train about 15 lakh youth about Bheem App. “This is the initiative of PM to increase digital payment and this App will speed up money transaction digitally. We have set a target to educate 15 lakh people about Bhim App, which is easy to download and easy to operate,” Mr Chaudhury told reporters. BHIM – Bharat Interface for Money is a Mobile App developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), based on the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). “It can be used on all mobile devices and having a smart phone is not necessary for its operation,” the BJP leader said “The BHIM App supports Aadhaar-based payments, where transactions will be possible with just a fingerprint impression,” he added.