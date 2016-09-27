B K Bansal and son commits suicide 

New Delhi, September 27: Ex-Delhi bureaucrat, accused of corruption, commits suicide along with son. His wife, daughter had killed themselves in July. BK Bansal, was out on bail in a corruption case. two months after his wife and daughter had hanged themselves for the same reason, reports indiatoday.in.

Former bureaucrat BK Bansal, who was out on bail in a corruption case, today committed suicide along with his son, two months after his wife and daughter had hanged themselves for the same reason.

BK Bansal, who was a former Director General in the Corporate Affairs Ministry, were found hanging from the ceiling of their flat in Neelkanth Apartment in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar area. His son is believed to have been suffering from depression for some time.

It was in the same house that his wife Satyabala, 57, and daughter Neha, 27, had committed suicide two months ago after the CBI raided.

Bansal was arrested in multiple cases involving illegal assets and bribery. He was caught red-handed in a hotel while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 9 lakh for favouring a pharmaceutical company. He was granted bail last month.

A senior officer in the Indian Corporate Law Service, Bansal used to check and report on serious corporate frauds.