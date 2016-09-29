Black magician ‘Disco Baba’ caught on camera dancing to bollywood music for Hyderbad cops

Hyderabad, September 29: A purported black magician, known as “Disco Baba”, who was arrested for extracting money from innocent people by claiming to have extraordinary powers, was caught on camera entertaining police officials with his dancing skills.

Dressed from head to toe in white, the baba can be seen dancing to Bollywood tunes and police officials were seen enjoying his performance.

A complaint was filed by Syed Iftekar Hussain Dargah Baranesha of Riyasathnagar, who accused “Disco Baba” a k a Anwarullah Khan of taking Rs.35 lakhs last year from him for a name performing ceremony inside his house when he was undergoing a major loss in his business.

“Disco Baba”, who claims to be a unani doctor, handed over gold-polished biscuits and diamonds to Hussain claiming them to be original, for which, Hussain paid Rs. 35 lakhs to him.

Earlier, a number of fraud cases had been registered against “Disco Baba” in different police stations in 2004, 2015 and 2016.

