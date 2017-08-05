Blackberry launches feature packed new smartphone “KEYone”

New Delhi, August 5: The launch of new Black Berry KEYone phone is going really well. On Tuesday, August 1 the company officially invited the media with a tagline, “Do more. Different”. This is same as the catch word used by the company for the KEYone.

The BlackBerry KEYone comes with a 4.5-inch screen with FullHD (1080) display, and uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The Android Nougat phone that comes with 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage can be further expandable up to 2TB via microSd card slot. With the optical front the blackberry KEYone features a 12-megapixel camera, while on the front, the phone fits an 8-megapixel camera with F2.2 aperture lens.

The back camera as the company claims include an image sensor behind the camera with large pixels, which may help the phone click good photos even in low light conditions. Further, the phone is backed by a 3,505 mAh battery which the advantage paired with quick charging ability. BlackBerry calls the feature “boost,” which puts the phone in battery saving mode while charging, so that it charges even faster.

BlackBerry KEYone’s global price was $549, and in India the smartphone is expected to be priced as high as Rs 50,000, and not a rupee less.