Blackbuck Poaching: Jodhpur court summons Salman Khan and fellow actors

January 13, 2017 | By :

Jaipur, Jan 13: A local court in Jodhpur on Friday asked five Bollywood actors, including Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, to be present in court on January 25 in connection with an 18-year-old poaching case.

“The court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) asked Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and one other person to be personally present before the court on January 25 for recording of their statements in the blackbuck poaching case,” Hastimal Saraswat, Salman Khan’s counsel, told IANS.

Salman Khan and several other Bollywood stars were accused of poaching blackbucks on the midnight of October 1-2, 1998 during the filming of Hindi movie ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’.

Two blackbucks, protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, were killed on the outskirts of Kankani village near Jodhpur.

Salman Khan is required to be present in the same court on January 18 when the court is to pronounce judgement in an arms act case.

–IANS

Tags: , ,
Related News
Salman Khan appears before Jodhpur court in poaching case
Complaint filed against Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty alleging derogatory use of language
Blue Whale Victim Saved From Lake in Jodhpur said “My Mother Will Die If I Don’t Do This”
 Baby of woman, presumed dead during doctor’s argument in Jodhpur Hospital is still Alive And Healthy
Shocking! Infant dies in mother’s womb after doctors get into verbal spat while performing emergency operation
UP police arrests Arvind Singh Chattan, who offered money for killing Salman Khan, Rahul Gandhi
Top