Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcome their second child

LA,Oct1:Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are now the parents of two, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Gossip Girl alum, 29, and Reynolds, 39, welcomed their second child in New York City. A source tells Us that Lively’s sister Robyn and pal Taylor Swift visited her at the hospital this week.

Us Weekly broke the news in April that the couple were expecting their second child together. Lively debuted the first hint of baby bump while filming extra scenes for the thriller The Shallows on Lord Howe Island in Australia. (She later showed off her belly in a bikini at Taylor Swift’s annual Fourth of July bash in Rhode Island.)

Lively and the Deadpool actor’s newest little one now joins big sister James, 20 months. Back in February, Reynolds defended James’ name during an appearance on Good Morning America. “In the spectrum of weird celebrity baby names, I feel like we’re not really breaking any new ground here,” he said. “I mean, I didn’t call her Summer Squash Meadowlark, or something.”

Lively, for her part, has said she always wanted a big family. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted ever since I was a little girl,” the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star told Us in October 2014. “I never knew what I wanted to do for a living but I knew I wanted to have a lot of kids … it was always important to me.”

Lively doesn’t just want two, though. Even while pregnant with her second child, she hinted that she wanted more. “I’m one of five kids. My husband is one of four, so we’re officially breeders,” she said during the Today show in June. “You can go on our website and we will give you some of our children.”

She added of James: “She’s always doing something fun and exciting. She’s the most fun, funny human being I’ve ever been around in my life.”

As Us exclusively revealed, Lively and Reynolds wed in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, in September 2012. In June, Lively revealed why she wanted to marry him.

“I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life,” she said in Marie Claire’s July issue. “That was the biggest thing for me. I’d never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him.”