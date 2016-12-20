Blake Shelton may propose to singer Gwen Stefani

Los Angeles, Dec 20 : Singer Blake Shelton has reportedly been shopping for diamond jewellery for his engagement to singer Gwen Stefani.

Shelton has sparked speculation he could pop the question to Stefani over the festive period as he is said to be in the market for a ring for his lover.

“Blake is just as generous when it comes to Gwen. He really loves to spoil her. He won’t say if he’s going to propose or not, but he’s definitely been shopping for diamond jewellery,” a source told hollywoodlife.com.

There were also rumours that the pair could be engaged back in May when Stefani was seen flaunting a diamond ring on her ring finger during her performance at the Wango Tango music festival.

“As far as the ring is concerned, that was worn at Wango Tango, it is not an engagement ring from Blake but it is Gwen’s attempt at giving Blake the hint that he should ask soon because she is more than ready for it to happen,” the source added.

–IANS

sas/rb