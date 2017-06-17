Blaming others for terrorism without performing their duties: Pak Army chief Bajwa blames India indirectly 

Islamabad/Pakistan, June 17: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has alleged that some regional players were avoiding their responsibilities in the fight against terrorism and instead hurling blames others.

“Terrorism cannot be defeated by closing eyes from one’s own responsibilities and resorting to throwing blames outside as being done by few players in the region,” Gen. Bajwa said while addressing participants of the National Security and War Course at the National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad on Friday.

The army chief said terrorism has no religion, sect or ethnicity and that Pakistan has fought against this menace indiscriminately and shall root it out through the ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, according to a statement by military’s media wing ISPR.

His remarks were in an apparent reference to Afghanistan that recently alleged that Pakistan’s intelligence services helped Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network to carry out deadly Kabul bombing near the German embassy that killed at least 90 people. (ANI)