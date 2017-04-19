Blanket ban on red beacon light excluding Prez, PM, CJI

New Delhi, April 19: According to sources, Government servants including Central Government ministers and other officials will not use red beacon lights on cars from 1st May. The Indian President, Prime Minister, Supreme Court Chief Justice were exempted from the beacon light ban.

