Blast at US embassy in Ukraine’s capital Kiev, no causalities reported

Moscow/Russia, June 8: An unknown assailant threw an explosive device into the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine capital Kiev early on Thursday morning.
There is no immediate report of damage within the embassy premises and no report of casualties.
Police said they are treating the incident as a suspected terrorist attack, Russian Today reports.
The explosion took place at 12. 05 a.m. local time, according to a statement issued by the Kiev Police.
The police immediately dispatched a rapid response unit to the embassy premises.
An investigation has been launched into a suspected terrorist attack.(ANI)

