Blast case accused Swamy Aseemanand gets permission to visit ailing mother

Hyderabad, Apr 21: The 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case accused Swamy Aseemanand on Friday got permission from a court to visit his ailing mother and also to appear in a Haryana court in connection with the Samjhauta blast case.

While granting him permission, the Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge directed that Aseemanand should again report before the court.

Aseemanand, whose real name is Naba Kumar Sarkar, on had on April 13 filed an application in the court seeking permission to visit his ailing mother in West Bengal and to appear before a Panchkula court in Haryana to attend the Samjhauta blast case in which he is an accused.

A Hyderabad court had in March this year released Aseemanand from the Chanchalguda Central Jail and also granted conditional bail to him in the Mecca Masjid blast case.

Aseemanand was asked to surrender his passport and not to leave Hyderabad without permission from the court.

As many as nine people were killed and several others injured when an IED exploded inside the Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad on May 18, 2007.

In August 2014, the Punjab and Haryana Court had granted bail to Aseemanand in the 2007 Samjhauta train blast in which sixty-eight people were killed and dozens more were injured. Aseemanand has already been acquitted in the 2007 Ajmer Dargah blast case in which three people were killed and 17 others were injured