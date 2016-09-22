Blast triggered by Naxals injures 2 security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Bijapur

Raipur, September 22: Two security personnel were on Thursday injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Bijapur district.

The incident occurred this morning when a joint team of Special Task Force and district forces was out on an anti-Maoist operation in Madded Police Station area, Bijapur Additional Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg said, reports deccanchronicle.com.

The composite squad had launched the operation from Madded, around 450 km from Raipur. When they reached near Gorna rivulet, the ultras detonated a powerful blast and opened indiscriminate fire on the security forces leading to a gunbattle, he said.

However, rebels soon fled the spot on finding security personnel zeroing on them, Garg said, adding “Two jawans sustained injuries in the explosion and were airlifted to Raipur for treatment.”

Those injured were Assistant Constable Sadanandam Dhannur and secret trooper Abhaiyya Jabba. Meanwhile, security forces have launched a combing operation in the region to nab the attackers, he said.

On Wednesday, a District Reserve Group (DRG) jawan was killed and three others were injured in an encounter with Naxals in Kondagaon district of the state.