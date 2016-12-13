Blind woman raped by cousin in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 13: A 25-year-old blind woman was allegedly raped by her cousin brother in Gharipukhta village of Shamli district.

The accused, Raju (27), raped the victim when she was alone at home while her parents had gone to attend a marriage function, police said.

“Later, the victim’s father approached the police following which a complaint was lodged against Raju, who is absconding,” a police official said. “Efforts are on to nab the accused,” he added.