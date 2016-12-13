Blind woman raped by cousin in UP

December 13, 2016 | By :

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 13: A 25-year-old blind woman was allegedly raped by her cousin brother in Gharipukhta village of Shamli district.
The accused, Raju (27), raped the victim when she was alone at home while her parents had gone to attend a marriage function, police said.

“Later, the victim’s father approached the police following which a complaint was lodged against Raju, who is absconding,” a police official said. “Efforts are on to nab the accused,” he added.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Kerala tops Niti Aayog health index; UP bottom of the list
Delhi: Eight months old girl critical after rape by 28-year-old cousin
Dacoits shoot three people, abduct two minor girls in Lucknow
Hindu Yuva Vahini thrash men in UP alleging ‘love jihad’
Manager of madrasa in UP arrested for molesting girls
UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Yogi’s UP is still in the 18th century: Officers and bureaucrats are to act as slaves before MPs and MLAs
Top