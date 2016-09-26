Blood and water cannot flow at same time: Narendra Modi on Indus Waters Treaty

New Delhi, September 26: Ahead of the launch of its Prime Video in the country, e-commerce giant Amazon has signed a long-term agreement with Dharma Productions to stream existing and upcoming movies.

“We are excited to have Dharma Productions’ library and future slate of titles for the upcoming launch of Prime Video,” Amazon Video India Director and Country Head Nitesh Kripalani said in a statement.

The library of films on Prime Video will comprise upcoming releases like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ok Jaanu, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

It will also include movies like Kapoor & Sons, Brothers, Gori Tere Pyar Mein, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Student of the Year, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Agneepath, among others.

“We have kept a close eye on the explosion of digital media, and the increased consumption trends of Bollywood content on Video-On-Demand and OTT Platforms. We felt that the time couldn’t be more right for us to mark our presence on such sought after platforms,” Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta said.

“We are confident that partnering with a credible brand like Amazon will go a long way in ensuring that our content will not only be seamlessly streamed, but will also see a huge demand from users of Prime Video,” Mehta added.