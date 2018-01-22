Blood Moon: Deeper the red moon colour, higher is the pollution of earth’s atmosphere

New Delhi, Jan 22: The world is waiting to witness Blood Moon on January 31, a rare phenomenon appearing in the sky after 150 years, the time when Earth’s very own moon will be red in colour during the eclipse.

But, astronomers say there is nothing spectacular about the red colour of the moon as the moon turns red during every eclipse, but however, the shades differ depending upon the amount of dust particles in the atmosphere.

This time’s colour of the Blood Moon will state how much we have polluted the Earth’s atmosphere.

“It is a bit of a hype actually. There is nothing really special. All lunar eclipses, depending on the dust the atmosphere has can make the Moon look in faint red to deep red. Deep red is only a grim reminder that there are more dust particles in the atmosphere,” HR Madhusudan, senior scientific officer, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium was quoted as saying by Times Of India.

As Physics goes, during an eclipse, the moon should actually not be visible and should be black in colour as it remains behind the earth’s shadow. But due to the scattering of light by the dust particles present in the earth’s atmosphere and because the moon only reflects light falling on it it appears red during an eclipse.

January 31 lunar eclipse is special because there are three separate lunar events occurring on the same day: A Supermoon, an eclipse, and a Blue Moon. A Supermoon is when the Moon is the closest to Earth and appears 14% larger than usual — while a Blue Moon is the second full Moon of a month, which is very rare as normally it happens only once a month.