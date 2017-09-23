Blood pressure generic medicine from Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA approval

New Delhi,Sept23:: Cadila Healthcare Ltd on Saturday said its group firm Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market blood pressure medicine, Amlodipine and Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets.

The nod by USFDA is for multiple strengths of the tablets 5mg/40mg; 10mg/20mmg and 10mg/40 mg, the company said in a BSE filing.

“The drug is indicated for the treatment of hypertension, alone or with other anti-hypertensive agents to lower blood pressure and will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Pharma SEZ Ahmedabad,” Cadila Healthcare added.

The group has now more than 150 approvals and has so far filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of filing process in FY2003-04, it added.