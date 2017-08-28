Blue Whale challenge claims life of first victim in Uttar Pradesh: 13-year-old hangs himself in Hamirpur

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, August 28: A 13-year old child, living in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh, about 200 kilometers from Lucknow became the first victim of the blue whale game. According to the police sources, Parth Singh, a student of class 7 was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his residence in Maudaha town on Sunday evening.

Vikram Singh, the father of Parth Singh said that his son was extremely addicted to the online game and was mostly seen playing the game. Vikram Singh added that “We had admonished him several times and asked him not to play the game but he did not heed our advice.” He said that on Sunday evening Parth Singh was busy on the mobile phone, and suddenly went into his room and locked the door from inside.

His parents had to break the door when Parth Singh did not open the door. Afterwards, the victim was seen hanging from the ceiling fan. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors. Vikram Singh said that ”I am sure Blue Whale game is behind the suicide.”

The police officials said that the mobile phone would be sent for examination to confirm if it had Blue Whale game. Incidentally Parth Singh is the first victim of the online game in the state. It has already claimed lives of several children in different parts of the country in the past few days.Alarmed by the suicides by the children, the center had ordered the social networking sites to remove all links to the game. The game has already claimed many lives across the world.