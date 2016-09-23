BlueStacks now allows you to stream gaming apps on Facebook Live

New Delhi, Sep 23: Mobile gaming platform BlueStacks announced on Friday an integration with Facebook Live’s application programming interface that allows users to stream their apps and games directly to the social networking site.

With this integration, BlueStacks’ over 150 million users can now livestream any app from inside BlueStacks to their own profile, their friend’s timelines, or their own fan page, the San Jose-based company said in a statement.

“Contextual streaming is the future of live,” said BlueStacks CEO Rosen Sharma.

“By giving people the ability to pair live streams with any app, it allows them to create more engaging content,” Sharma noted.

“We want to free people up to engage in app-fueled experiences like singing with Smule’s ‘Sing! Karaoke or sharing their gameplay from VainGlory,” Sharma pointed out.

Given Facebook’s size and reach, adding another promotional channel is a boon for mobile developers and publishers.

People can showcase apps to their audiences without the heavy production required for traditional video campaigns.

By enabling the audience to interact directly with streamers, BlueStacks gives live access a big boost.

In addition to integrating Facebook Live, BlueStacks has partnered with China-based streaming services, PandaTV and DouYu to bring mobile app streaming to the 420 million mobile gamers, the statement added.