BMC book Kapil, Irrfan for illegal construction

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Four days after he complained about corruption in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, the BMC filed a complaint against comedian Kapil Sharma for alleged illegal construction activities.

A complaint was also filed against actor Irrfan Khan.

BMC Sub-Engineer from South Ward, A.D. Jagtap lodged the complaint with Oshiwara Police Station under various sections of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, said Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Ashok Dudhe.

Sharma lives on a 9th floor flat and Khan stays on 5th floor apartment of DHL Enclave in posh Oshiwara area on New Link Road, said Dudhe.

Last Friday, Kapil stirred a hornet’s nest by tweeting to PM Narendra Modi that though he pays Rs crore income tax since five years, he was forced to cough out a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for his office works.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis immediately offered to help in the matter even as it assumed political overtones.

The BMC requested Kapil to name the officials who demanded illegal gratification and also accused him of indulging in unauthorized constructions.

This was stated in a notice to Kapil, and later even Khan came under the BMC spotlight.

Earlier on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Ram Kadam led a noisy morcha to Kapil’s home demanding he should identify the corrupt officers and help rid BMC of graft, but he has not yet obliged.

Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam meanwhile expressed support to Kapil and wrote to Governor C.V. Rao, seeking directions to Fadnavis to order a probe into the graft allegations.

