BMC Counting is on the way; Who gain and who lose Mumbai? 

Mumbai, Feb 23: Now all eyes are on the outcome of the fiercely-fought Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections as counting for polls to 10 municipal corporations and 25 zilla parishads across Maharashtra already begins this morning.

Nearly 56 % voters had exercised their franchise on Tuesday across 10 municipal corporations in the state Maharashtra, including for the all-important Mumbai civic body BMC which recorded a 55 % turn-out.

With long-time partners Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party , who ruled the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation together for years and run the Maharashtra state at present, contesting the civic body election separately.

They could not form an alliance for the civic poll in the megapolis or elsewhere this time, fought keenly, lashing out freely at each other during the bitter campaign.

The stakes are high for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who led their respective parties from the front and were involved in a no-holds-barred campaign, relegating the opposition Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and other players like Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen to the background.

The parties with the most at stake are, of course, the Shiv Sena and the BJP who are still in an uneasy alliance in the state. Their battle is for Mumbai as the city is the Sena’s citadel and the BJP is seeking to storm it.

Apart from Mumbai, the municipal corporations which went to the polls were Thane, Ulhasnagar, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur.

In Mumbai, there were 2,275 candidates and 92 lakh voters.

The BJP’s calculations are also dependent on how many seats it manages to get. Some party leaders are enthused by the 11% increase in voter turnout.

Earlier Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia accused Shiv Sena and BJP of indulging in corruption in BMC and neglecting development of the city. Sena and BJP ruled BMC for the last 20 years, but did not transform it he added.