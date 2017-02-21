BMC Polls: People struggle to search their polling booths

Mumbai, Feb 21: Citizens start crowding at the nearest polling booth to vote for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election in the city, but many voters were disappointed to see that they have to struggle to search their polling station.

Help desk outside the three polling booths at Dixit road in Vile Parle (East) – Sathaye College, M L Dahanukar College and Dixit BMC School, saw crowd of residents searching for their name, polling booth, booth number.

While many did not receive an slip mentioning their polling booth number, they turned up to check their name at the nearest polling booth with voter card.

Mukesh Thakkar along with his daughter was running from pillar to post in all the three station to search his name in any of the booth. Thakkar, said, “At every polling booth we have been told that we need to go in other booth to check our names. Since one hour I am struggling to find my polling station.”

Another resident who voted at Sathaye College claims that the information displayed outside the gate is not given in detail. “They have given numbers in three four column along with polling station number and exact venue of the booth but forgot to write the heading details about what the columns indicates,” said Omkar Desai.

Few residents were finding it difficult to search their name on the voters list. While a couple left without voting at Sathaye College, another resident at Dixit road was shocked to see his photo with other person’s name and address. “My building is divided into two different polling booths, I came here to check my mother’s name in this booth and ended seeing my photo with some other person’s details as a voter,” said a 33-year-old resident who did not wish to be named.