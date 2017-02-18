BMC Polls: Transgender candidate Priya Patil campaigns to change perception

February 18, 2017 | By :

Mumbai,  Feb. 18: Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Polls in Mumbai, several transgenders on Saturday were seen campaigning for city’s only transgender candidate Priya Patil.
Shedding light over her agenda, the candidate stated that she wishes to change the way the transgender community is looked at in the society.
“The transgender community is a neglected community and it has been devoid of the many comforts of life. Through these elections I only wish to change the way our community is looked at and to voice the concerns of our community in front of the government,” Patil told ANI.
“We request people of the society to look at the transgender community in a humane manner,” she added.
Polling for the BMC elections will be held on February 21 and the results will be declared on February 23.

(ANI)

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Sec 377: Transgender board hopeful about positive change
US military accepts transgender application after courts block Trump ban
2017 In Retrospective:  These types of Beauty pageants found a purpose 
Syama S Prabha, anchor of the first transgender prime time show Marivil Pole Manasiger speaks 
Ban on transgenders enrolling in military: Transgender members file lawsuit against Donald Trump
Transgender drama in Kochi metro scenario launched
Top