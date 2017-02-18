BMC Polls: Transgender candidate Priya Patil campaigns to change perception

Mumbai, Feb. 18: Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Polls in Mumbai, several transgenders on Saturday were seen campaigning for city’s only transgender candidate Priya Patil.

Shedding light over her agenda, the candidate stated that she wishes to change the way the transgender community is looked at in the society.

“The transgender community is a neglected community and it has been devoid of the many comforts of life. Through these elections I only wish to change the way our community is looked at and to voice the concerns of our community in front of the government,” Patil told ANI.

“We request people of the society to look at the transgender community in a humane manner,” she added.

Polling for the BMC elections will be held on February 21 and the results will be declared on February 23.

