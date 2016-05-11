BMW India launches petrol powered 320i sedan at Rs 36.9 lakh

New Delhi, May 11: German car maker BMW on today launched petrol version of its luxury sedan BMW 320i in India with price starting at Rs 36.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol-powered 320i Prestige variant of the car is priced at Rs 36.9 lakh while the BMW 320i Luxury Line is priced at Rs 42.7 lakh.

“With the launch of the BMW 320i, the BMW 3 Series sedan is now available across the country in both petrol and diesel variants,” BMW India said in a statement. The company sells the BMW 3 Series portfolio comprising diesel engine (320d) in four variants which is locally produced in Chennai.

The new vehicle is available at all BMW dealerships as a CBU (Completely built-up) unit from today onwards, BMW India said. The car comes with latest generation BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine that features agile power delivery and excellent responsiveness, even at low engine speeds, the company said.

The car can accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in just 7.3 seconds to a top speed of 235 km/hr. It also comes with features like auto start-stop, brake-energy regeneration, electronic power steering.