BMW is now the ‘Lux Category Partner’ for Ola : Offer on-demand luxury travel in India

New Delhi, Oct 24 : In a bid to provide people an opportunity to enjoy luxury travel on the roads, BMW India and Ola on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bring on-demand luxury mobility in India.

BMW is now the “Lux Category Partner” for Ola.

Ola “Lux” is one-of-its-kind luxury car service, available for booking at a minimum fare of Rs 250 and Rs 20-22 per/km afterwards.

The category also allows customers to book the cars on an hourly basis via its “Rentals” feature.

“The way people move is changing and this is also true for the premium clientele. Individuals want quick access to mobility without compromising on quality and comfort,” said Frank Schloeder, President (act.), BMW Group India, in a statement.

To begin with, Ola will induct the BMW cars into its fleet across three cities — Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru — and the service will later be extended to more locations.

“We look forward to growing our association with BMW and taking the Ola ‘Lux’ service to a greater scale throughout the country,” added Pranay Jivrajka, Chief Operating Officer, Ola.