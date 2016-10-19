BMW launches the 2016 BMW 3 Series in India, with extremely subtle revised design 

New Delhi, October 19: BMW, the German car manufacturer has launched the 2016 BMW 3 Series GT in India at a starting price of Rs 43.30 lakh, ex-Delhi for the base, Sport Line diesel (320d) variant.

In addition to this, BMW has launched two variants, the Luxury Line diesel and the Luxury Line petrol (330i).

Prices for these variants start at Rs 46.50 lakh and 47.50 lakh (ex-Delhi) respectively, reports overdrive.in.

The new offering gets minor tweaks in the exterior and interior design along with a new petrol motor.

The changes on the new BMW 3 Series GT include a redesigned headlight cluster with adaptive LEDs offered as an optional feature.

The fog lamps now get LEDs as a standard fitment.

The front and rear bumpers get a sportier styling with larger air vents.

The design revisions are extremely subtle and are generally difficult to distinguish when compared to the previous iteration.

The side profile retains the strong shoulder line and the profile above the running board section, both flowing along the length of the vehicle.

The new offering runs on 17-inch alloys with 225/55 R17 tyres as standard. BMW has also introduced two new shades on the GT – Arctic Grey and Jatoba Metallic.