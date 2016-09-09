BMW recalls over 1 lakh cars in Japan over Takata air bags

September 9, 2016 | By :

Tokyo, Sep 9: BMW on Friday recalled about 110,000 cars in Japan over potentially faulty air bag inflators made by Takata Corp, as part of the auto industry’s largest ever global recall.

The German automaker recalled 44 models including its 116i and 118i hatchbacks and the 320i sedan to replace passenger-side air bags made by the parts maker, according to a filing to Japan’s transport ministry.

Affected vehicles were produced between 2004 and 2012.

Defective Takata air bags have been linked to at least 14 deaths and 150 injuries worldwide as the ammonium nitrate-based propellant used in its inflators has a tendency to explode following prolonged exposure to hot, humid conditions, spraying metal shrapnel.

Friday’s recall comes after Japan’s transport ministry in May ordered automakers to recall an additional 7 million vehicles in Japan equipped with Takata air bag inflators which do not contain a drying agent, in phases by 2019, following an expanded recall by US authorities.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
BMW will launch the all-new 5 Series sedan in India by July 2017
Over speed burnt Ashwin Sundar and wife Nivediatha alive in BMW: Video
Takata air bag recalls: Toyota adds another 5,43,000 vehicles in the US to list
Airbag Defects: BMW will recall 193,611 vehicles in China
Toyota recalls about 5.8 million vehicles worldwide to replace Takata air bags
BMW is now the ‘Lux Category Partner’ for Ola : Offer on-demand luxury travel in India
Top