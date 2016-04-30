BMW Reveals the Long Wheelbase Version of the X1

The X1 is one of the best-selling BMW models across the world. Over 2 lakh units of the first gen X1 were sold in China and most of them were manufactured at BMW’s plant in Tiexi. Keeping the Chinese buyers’ sentiment in mind, the German carmaker has specially developed a long wheelbase version of the X1.

To satisfy your curiosity about the dimensions, the new X1 LWB is 4,560mm long, 1,820mm wide and 1,620mm tall. With reference to the regular version, the X1 LWB is 80mm longer, 20mm wider and 40mm taller. This means that the occupants get a whole lot of space inside, not that the regular X1 is short on cabin space. At the rear, the kneeroom has increased by 180mm over the regular version.

The features inside the cabin get carried over from the regular X1. The standard fare includes run-flat tyres, panoramic sunroof, two-zone climate control, a 6.5in high-res colour display, memory function for the front seats and so on. The bench at the rear can tilt-adjusted for optimum comfort. Also on offer are the interior lighting package a HUD unit, dynamic damper control, LED headlamps, front seat heating, cruise control, park assist, a Harman Kardon sound system amongst others.

BMW will be offering three engine options on the X1 LWB. Starting with a 3-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 136 bhp and 220Nm, there will also be a 4-cylinder petrol engine that generates 192 bhp and 280Nm. Lastly, the biggest engine on offer is the one which pumps out 231 bhp and 350Nm. Surprisingly, there are no diesel engines on offer at the moment. The first engine is mated to a six-speed steptronic transmission while the other two are linked to an 8-speed steptronic transmission. Also, BMW will be offering an AWD system on the higher trims.