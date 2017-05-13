BMW will launch the all-new 5 Series sedan in India by July 2017

New Delhi, May13:German carmaker BMW will launch the all-new 5 Series sedan in India by the end of June. The seventh generation of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6 rival was unveiled for global markets last year. BMW dealers across India have now commenced booking for the new sedan.

The new 5 Series borrows the design and technologies from its older sibling, the flagship 7 Series. The seventh generation model is longer by 36mm to 4,935mm, while the width has been extended by 6mm to 1,868mm and height has gone up by 2mm to 1,466mm. The wheelbase has also increased by 7mm over the predecessor’s 2,975mm. The new 5 Series adopts BMW’s new Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform structure that uses predominantly aluminium body. This has helped the car to shed up to 100kg.

The face of the new 5 series features a fresh design, which is the blend of 3 Series and 7 Series. The LED adaptive headlights now flow into the traditional kidney grille. On the sides, the character line at the bottom has been borrowed from the 7 Series. The redesigned tail lamps are now sleek and a reworked bumper adds the much-needed freshness to the rear of the sedan. The new 5 Series will feature dual exhaust outlets on all models.

BMW 5 SeriesBMW Press

On the inside, the new BMW sedan will flaunt iDrive 6.0 infotainment system with gesture control, voice control, and heads-up display. All the increase in the dimension has freed up more interior space. The sedan will be offered with optional 16-speaker, 600-watt Harmon Kardon sound system.

For India, a 190hp, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit in the 520d and and a 265hp, 3.0-litre, inline-six unit in the 530d will be the diesel mills. The petrol motor will be 252hp 2.0-litre unit in 530i. All engines will be mated to eight-speed automatic gearbox.

BMW 5 SeriesBMW Press