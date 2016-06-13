Boatman who drowned saving tourist family is hero of Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, June 13: The boatman who drowned here last week while saving a tourist family is the real symbol and hero of the eclectic culture known as ‘Kashmiriyat’, said Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday.

She visited the family of Ghulam Muhammad Guroo, 55, the boatman who died last week while saving a tourist family here.

On June 8, Guroo was rowing a boat carrying a tourist family on Jhelum river when it hit a pillar and capsized.

He saved the tourist family but was himself carried away by the powerful current of the river and died.

Guroo’s body was recovered on Monday from Jhelum river near Chattabal area in the city.

Mufti said television channels do not highlight incidents like this because they are bent on painting Kashmir in the black.

She said the boatman had a family, including his wife and two children.

“I have assured the family of all possible help from the state government. He is our real hero and we will not fail in our duty towards his family,” she said.