Bodies of three suspected wanted criminals found with bullet injuries, in Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffarnagar, September 22: Bodies of three suspected wanted criminals were found with bullet injuries in a house at Ghasipura village in the district, police said on Thursday, reports deccanchronicle.com.

SSP Deepak Kumar said Deepak Rathi, Gaurav and Sachin were found dead under suspicious circumstances in the house under Mansurpur Police Station last night with bullet injuries.

The three deceased were wanted by the police in connection with over a dozen cases of loot and murder, the SSP said. They also seized four pistols from the house, he added.

Police suspect that some miscreants were camping in the house and they opened fire, killing the three. A probe into the case is underway, police said.