Body of engineering student discovered from a rented flat at Kestopur

Kolkata, Feb10:The body of a first year engineering student, a resident of Purulia district, was discovered from a rented flat atKestopur under Baguiati police station in North 24 Parganas district, police said today.

Imon Dutta, who used to stay as paying guest near Ruby Hospital on EM Bypass, was found hanging by a rope in the rented accommodation of three of his friends.

The deceased was the first year student of Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology.

Police said besides Dutta, three of his male and a female friend hailingfrom Purulia had started living in different parts of the city after taking admission in city colleges.

However, the three male friends before leaving for Purulia for a few days had given their house key to Dutta .

Dutta had developed a close relationship with the girl who refused to come to the flat after being invited by him.

The body was discovered after his friends on their return found the door locked from inside, police said.

They then informed the matter to the police who is investigating to find if it was a suicide or murder case.

The body has been sent for post-mortem