Body of man found hanging from tree near Parliament

New Delhi, May 12: A 39-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree near Parliament complex on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Dayal Verma, a native of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh.

The police have recovered a suicide note from his pocket, police said.

It was around 7.15 AM that Verma’s body was found hanging from a tree located between Rail Bhawan and the media parking centre near Vijay Chowk, close to Parliament.

Inquest initiated

An inquest has been initiated into the matter.

Efforts are on to contact his relatives, the police added.