Body of Indian climber Ravi Kumar retrieved from Mount Everest.

Kathmandu/Nepal, May 30: A team of rescuers has successfully retrieved the body of an Indian climber from the ‘death zone,’ who died on Mount Everest and airlifted it to Kathmandu, along with the bodies of others who perished last year.

Ravi Kumar, 27, died this month after summiting the world’s highest mountain. His body was lying at the bottom a 200-metre -deep crevasse near the summit of the world’s tallest mountain. He had gone missing from the so-called balcony located at 8,400 metres on Everest on May 20.

“The body was handed over to the Indian Embassy on Sunday,” the Kathmandu Post quoted Mingma Sherpa, managing director of Seven Summit Treks, as saying.

The team also recovered the bodies of two other Indian climbers, Goutam Ghosh and Paresh Nath, who died on the mountain in 2016. The team consisted of 10 experts.

The operation was launched following immense pressure from the Indian government, said Sherpa.

Ravi Kumar had reached the summit with his guide at 1:28 pm last Saturday. The Indian climber collapsed during the descent due to low energy and oxygen. (ANI)