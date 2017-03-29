Boeing airliner catches fire in Peru

LIMA, Mar 29 : A Boeing jet operated by Peruvian Airlines caught fire today while landing at an airport near the Andean town of Jauja in central Peru after it swerved on the runway, but there were no serious injuries, a government minister said.

Peruvian Airlines said in a statement that the Boeing 737-300 jet drove off the runway for unspecified reasons during the scheduled landing, after swerving to the right.

Authorities are investigating the incident, which occurred about 4:30 p.m

All 141 passengers on board the Boeing aircraft were evacuated from the plane; none were considerably injured, the airline said.

Alberto Lopez, a spokesman for Peruvian Airlines, emphasized that the plane did not crash, though. “The investigators are traveling to Jauja tomorrow [Wednesday] at 5 am and our emergency team is in place and that is all we can say. The plane did not crash, it landed and then the fire was produced once the plane was on the ground but the exact cause of fire will be explained once the investigation has been completed.”

The aircraft caught fire as a consequence of the “forced landing,” the Peruvian Ministry of Transport and Communication said in a statement. Firefighters at the airport put the fire out.

Boeing tweeted Tuesday night, “We are aware of the incident involving Peruvian Airlines Flight 2036. Our team is currently gathering more information.”