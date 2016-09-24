Boeing to supply Harpoon missiles to India from US

Washington, Sep 24 : The Unites States Department of Defence has given a USD 81 million contract to Boeing for the supply of all-weather, over-the-horizon, Harpoon anti-ship missiles to India.

According to the contract details, Boeing has been awarded USD 81,271,024 for firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract to exercise an option for the procurement of 22 Lot 89 Harpoon missiles, associated containers and components for the Government of India under the Foreign Military Sales program.

The missiles will be manufactured at several places in the United States, with the majority of them being in St Charles, Missouri. Some manufacturing process would also be done in the United Kingdom.

The missiles are expected to be ready in June 2018