Boiler at NTPC plant explodes: Five dead, hundred injured

Raebareli/Uttar Pradesh, November 1: Five people lost their lives and around 100 are injured after a boiler plant at a National Thermal Power Corporation plant in Uchahar in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate Unchahar confirmed the death of four labourers. National Thermal Power Corporation plant told the government that they might need extra help to control the situation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken took cognizance of the explosion and directed the Principal Secretary Home to ensure all steps for rescue and relief must be executed.

Yogi Adityanth also announced money of Rs 2 lakh for kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for seriously injured and Rs 25,000 for injured persons in the explosion.

The National Thermal Power corporation plant is also called as Feroze Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power Plant. this power plant is one of the coal-based power plants of NTPC. This plant has installed a capacity of 1550 MW. Previously, this plant was run by Uttar Pradesh state electricity board but was taken over by the NTPC a couple of years back.