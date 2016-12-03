Bolivian flight attendant, Colombia plane crash survivor Erwin Tumiri released from hospital

Colombia, December 3: Bolivian flight attendant Erwin Tumiri has become the first survivor of the Colombia air disaster to be released from hospital.

The 25-year-old left the Somer Clinic in Rionegro, near Medellin, in a wheelchair and wearing a protective neck brace on Friday, reports Xinhua.

“Good afternoon. I’m ready to go back to Bolivia,” Tumiri told reporters.

“Before leaving I want to thank everybody in Colombia: the emergency crews, the police … everybody who helped me. I thank you with all of my heart. I will never doubt the Colombian people, who are now like my family.”

Tumiri was one of nine Bolivians on board the LaMia airline that crashed near Medellin on Monday night.

The only other of his compatriots to survive was fellow flight attendant Ximena Suarez, who remains in hospital in a stable condition.

On Wednesday, Tumiri had said he survived the crash by putting a bag between his legs and forming a foetal position that is recommended in accidents.

The disaster killed 19 players from Chapecoense football club and all of its coaching stuff.

The Brazilian first division team had been due to play Colombia’s Atletico Nacional of Medellin in the Copa Sudamerica final over two legs on November 30 and December 7.

South American football’s governing body Conmebol suspended the matches on Tuesday along with “all federation activities”.IANS