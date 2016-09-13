Bolivian woman arrested at airport in SriLanka for drug smuggling

Colombo, Sep 13: A 48-year-old Bolivian woman, a member of an international drug ring, has been arrested here for smuggling drugs worth 40 million Lankan rupees after arriving on a flight from India.

The Customs spokesman Dharmasena Kahandawa said the woman was arrested yesterday when she landed at the Colombo International Airport from India. She is a member of an international drug ring.

She had flown from Brazil to Ethiopia and then to India carrying close to 3 kilos of cocaine valued at 40 million Sri Lanka rupees, the officials said.

The arrest came as the President Maithripala Sirisena announced last week that security forces are to be placed on high alert to prevent the smuggling in of heroin to the country.

In July, the Sri Lanka Customs seized 80 kilos of cocaine inside a sugar container which was imported from Brazil.