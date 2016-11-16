Bollywood actor Aamir Khan to attend Geeta Phogat’s wedding in Haryana

Mumbai,Nov16:Aamir Khan is known for going the extra mile when it comes to his films. It seems like the actor puts in as much effort for personal events as well. HT Café recently reported that the actor will be attending Geeta Phogat’s wedding in Charkhi Dadri, about 15km from her home in Haryana’s Balali village. dangal

Aamir shares a great bond with Geeta. The actor interacted with her and her sister Babita [Kumari] when they visited the sets of his upcoming film. He treats Geeta like his own daughter and wished to do something special for her,” the source says, adding that the actor is personally looking for a wedding dress for Geeta. “He is trying his best to pick out the perfect outfit for Geeta.

He will carry it to the wedding and gift it to her before the wedding day. Aamir will leave for Charkhi Dadri the day before and will be there for three days.” Aamir was not available for a comment.