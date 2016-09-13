Bollywood actor Aamir Khan in strange head gear and pointed moustache getup of new film

Mumbai,Sept13:Pictures of Aamir Khan sporting a strange headgear and pointed mustache have surfaced online. Many claim that this is the first look of his upcoming film with his ex-manager Advait Chandan.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the makers of the film have revealed this look from Chandan’s directorial debut, tentatively titled Secret Superstar.

Earlier Mumbai Mirror had suggested that the film would be named Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai.

Khan, who’s only doing a cameo in the film, will complete the film’s shoot within eight to ten days. The film will also be produced by him under Aamir Khan Productions.

The Indian Express however says that the pictures found online is not from any film but is for a Lagaan ride in a Bollywood-based theme park in Dubai.

The report suggests that the actor will be seen playing the role of Bhuvan’s grandson from the 2001 film. In the picture the actor is sporting a strange headgear and pointed mustache.

A report in The Times of India suggests that the actor will be playing the role of a music mentor in the film, that is based on the life of an aspiring child singer.

The film is set for a 2017 release.