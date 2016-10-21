Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar helps first producer to get a kidney transplant

Mumbai,Oct21:Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is known in the industry for his benevolent nature and social service has offered help to Ravi Shrivastava,the ailing producer of his first film. According to the reports, the aged producer is suffering from kidney failure and needs a transplant.

Shrivastava was the first producer who offered the movie Dwarpaal to Akshay during his days of struggle,but the movie was shelved for unknown reasons. Later, it was Shrivastava who helped Akshay land his debut movie Saugandh in 1991.

Once a known name among the actors, Shrivastava now lives in a state of utter poverty. He has left with no one at home to take care of him as his wife is no more and his daughter is married.

Akshay might have got a little late to get in touch with the producer since he was busy shooting for his film, Jolly LLB 2, but he has now taken care of the matter. After being contacted by a follower on Twitter, Khiladi Kumar tweeted an assuring reply, saying, “Yes sir, my team has reached out to him…Already taken care of.” The total cost of the kidney transplant is around 15-17 lakhs.

Apart from 250 movies in his account as a producer, Shrivastava has also designed the posters for some famous movies like Salman’s Biwi Ho To Aisi, Teri Meherbaniyan, Hukumat, Tehelka and many more