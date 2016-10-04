Mumbai, Oct 04: Bollywood actor Alok Nath’s son Shivang has been booked for drunk driving on Monday midnight near the Khar police station.

He was taken to Santa Cruz police station and has been fined Rs 2,600 for drunk driving. His car has been kept at the police station.

Shivang Nath was driving back home along with his friend when he was signalled to stop.

“The actor’s son sped away instead of stopping. But he was stopped near Santa Cruz police station and fined,” said a police officer. Shivang was returning after partying with friends when he was caught.